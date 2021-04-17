FC Goa Register Second AFC Champions League Point After Goalless with Al Wahda

FC Goa brought up their second point in the AFC Champions League in their debut year in the continental competition as they held UAE’s Al Wahda to a goalless draw on Saturday. In their debut match in the continent’s highest club level competition, FC Goa had managed a historic 0-0 draw against Qatar’s Al Rayyan. FC Goa played true to their brand of football once again and managed to play the ball with confidence and calmness throughout the course of the match. In the stoppage time in the match, goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh made himself big and denied Al Wahda to help his team get a point out of the match.

FC Goa play Iran’s Persepolis next on April 20, a monumental clash.

Al Wahda had a number of chances throughout the game and FC Goa, once again, showed bravery and grit in their defence. However, they put up a much more complete performance in their second game as they were able to play the ball up and create excellent chances themselves.

Brandon Fernandes even hit the post and FC Goa also came mightily close a number of times but could not find the back of the net.

Dheeraj stood tall throughout the match making a number of saves with Al Wahda getting six shots on target. Just before half time, Dheeraj denied Matavz to keep the scoreline intact.

Ishan Pandita had started the game and Juan Ferrando made the first change for Goa when he brought on Devendra Murgaonkar and boy, did that have an impact. Devendra’s pace on the right enabled FC Goa to break through and try launching counter attacks after defending Al Wahda’s attempts.

In the 69th minute, Edu Bedia played a brilliant long ball to Devendra, who put the ball across the face of the goal but there was no one to get to the end of it. Four minutes later, Brandon played a fantastic ball to Devendra, who was denied from point-blank range.

Another player who shone for FC Goa was Seriton Fernandes. He stand tall in the right back position and made a few crucial interceptions, including a 90th minute last-ditch tackle to help out Dheeraj in goal.

Against Al Wahda, FC Goa had 42 per cent of possession and maintained a 75 per cent pass accuracy.

While FC Goa’s draw against Al Rayyan was all about their defensive solidity, against Al Wahda, FC Goa were able to bring their attacking ability into play as well.

