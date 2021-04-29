FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

In the sixth match of the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2021 Champions League, FC Goa will host UAE Pro League (UAEPL) side Al-Wahda FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday. The match between FC Goa and Al Wahda will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST.

In their last encounter, FC Goa were held to a 1-1 draw by Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan on Matchday 1 of ACL. Indian Super League (ISL) giants FC Goa, are currently placed third in Group E with three points from five games and are out of contention to qualify for the knockout rounds of the continental competition.

On the other hand, Al Wahda FC who are second in Group E with 10 points, come into this fixture after they defeated Iranian giants Persepolis FC 1-0 last time out. As one of the best second-placed teams in the competition, a win over FC Goa would propel Al-Wahda FC into the next round of the AFC Champions League.

Ahead of the clash between FC Goa and Al Wahda, here is everything you need to know:

What time will the FC Goa vs Al Wahda Champions League kick-off?

FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match will kick-off at 10:30 pm (IST) on Thursday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Which TV channel will show the FC Goa and Al Wahda AFC Champions League match?

FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

How can I stream FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match?

FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

FC Goa and Al Wahda predicted XI:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

Al Wahda : Rashed Ali (GK), Lucas Pimenta, Khalil Ibrahim, Tim Matavz, Khamis Esmaeel, Abdalla Alkarbi, Lee Myung-Joo, Ahmed Rahid, Fares Juma, Abdallah Hamad, Omra Khribin

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here