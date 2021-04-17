FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

After holding Qatar’s Al Rayyan for a goalless draw in their debut match of the AFC Champions League 2021, Indian Super League giant FC Goa is all set to take on UAE’s Al Wahda at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.The match between FC Goa and Al Rayyan will kick-start at 8:00 PM IST.

FC Goa are the first-ever football team from the country to feature in the main draw of ACL. And their goalless draw in the ACL tournament opener against Qatar powerhouse was a laudable result.On the other hand, Al Wahda, which is currently placed at the 8th spot in their domestic league table, were beaten 0-1 in their first group by Persepolis FC.

The Arabic unit is known for its physical aggression on the field and manager Henk ten Cate has the experience of working with European giants like Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Ahead of the all-important clash between FC Goa and Al Wahda, here is everything you need to know:

FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match will kick-off at 8 pm (IST) on Saturday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ishan Pandita, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Iván González (Spain), Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Dheeraj Singh

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

