FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Debutants FC Goa on Friday will take on Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) side Persepolis FC in the second leg Group E match of AFC Champions League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The match between FC Goa and Persepolis will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST. In their last encounter, Persepolis FC came from behind to beat FC Goa 2-1 on the Matchday 3 of ACL.

Edu Bedia had given Goa the lead in the 14th minute, before Mehdi Torabi scored the equalizer for the Iranian side in the 18th minute through a penalty. Six minutes later, Jalal Hosseini scored the winning goal for Persepolis.

Interestingly, while three back to back goals were scored in the first half, the second half of the match went goalless as Goa held their ground. Bedia’s goal against Persepolis was also the first-ever goal scored by any Indian football team in the top tier of Asian club football.

While Persepolis leads the Group E points table in the ACL, FC Goa is placed at the third spot.

FC Goa results so far in the competition (latest on the right)

Draw, Draw, Lost

Persepolis results so far in the competition (latest on the right)

Won Won, Won

Ahead of the clash between FC Goa and Persepolis, here is everything you need to know:

What time will the FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League kick-off?

FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League match will kick-off at 10:30 pm (IST) on Friday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Which TV channel will show the FC Goa and Persepolis AFC Champions League match?

FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

How can I stream FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League match?

FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Persepolis Predicted Playing XI: Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah.

FC Goa Predicted Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Romario Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

FC Goa Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

