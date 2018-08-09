English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FC Pune City Appoint Miguel Portugal as Head Coach
Indian Super League club FC Pune City signed Miguel Angel Portugal as the head coach for the 2018-19 season.
Miguel Angel Portugal.
Pune: Indian Super League club FC Pune City signed Miguel Angel Portugal as the head coach for the 2018-19 season.
Portugal will be joined by his assistant Gonzalo Yarza in preparations to lead the Stallions to glory in the upcoming season.
After getting the Spanish manager to sign the dotted lines, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "In Miguel Angel, I believe we have a head coach who, with his philosophy and preference to play an attacking brand of football, will embrace the style and quality of players we have at our club."
Commenting on his appointment, Miguel Angel said, "I had a very good experience of India and the ISL last season and I was very impressed with the organisation, facilities, stadiums, fan support and therefore coming back to ISL was a very easy decision for me.
"I watched FC Pune City last season and I can say that the training facilities that they have are surely one of the best in the country."
The 62-year-old took over reins of Spanish second-division club Granada CF in May 2018 after spending 2017-18 season with Delhi Dynamos FC.
Speaking on the players at his disposal, he said, "There is an abundance of top-class talent at the Club and I look forward to joining the squad soon.
"The club has retained the core players from last season that qualified for the playoffs and has made very capable additions to the squad. I believe we have a strong team that can challenge for the title this season."
