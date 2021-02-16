FCB vs ARM Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich come back to Bundesliga action against Arminia Bielefeld on Monday after they added a second FIFA Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet in Qatar. The Bavarians are looking to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table, they are on 48 points after 20 Bundesliga games, four more than RB Leipzig, who have played one more game.

Arminia will come into this game knowing that they need to enjoy themselves without any pressure as they are in the 16th spot, and will play the relegation playoffs if they remain in the same position.They have not played for nearly two weeks, as their scheduled game last week against Werder Bremen was postponed owing to inclement weather.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld game will commence at 01:00 am IST.

FCB vs ARM Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Live Streaming

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on FanCode in India.

FCB vs ARM Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Match Details

Tuesday, February 15 – 01:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Allianz Arena

Bundesliga 2020-21, FCB vs ARM Dream11 team for Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain: Sergio Cordova

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper

Midfielders: Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Hartel, Christian Gebauer

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Cordova

FCB vs ARM, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

FCB vs ARM, Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan de Medina; Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl, Marcel Hartel, Christian Gebauer; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova