FCB vs ATH Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Barcelona will be aiming to make it five La Liga victories in a row when they continue their 2020-21 campaign at home. They will take on a revitalised Athletic Bilbao. The Catalans have picked up 12 points from their last four matches to move into the third position in the table. However, they are still 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are placed in the ninth place in the La Liga standings and have experienced an extraordinary resurgence under Marcelino over the past month.

Barcelona have an excellent record against Athletic Bilbao and they have managed to win 36 games out of a total of 57 matches.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao game will commence at 1.30 AM IST.

FCB vs ATH La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

FCB vs ATH La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Match Details

Monday, February 1 - 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao captain: Lionel Messi

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao vice-captain: Raul Garcia

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper: Unai Simon

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao defenders: Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Oscar de Marcos

La Liga 2020-21, FCB vs ATH Dream11 team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao strikers: Lionel Messi, Raul Garcia

FCB vs ATH, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

FCB vs ATH, La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia