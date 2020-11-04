FCB vs DYK Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group G match, Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev – Playing XI, Football

Barcelona will be going head-to-head with Dynamo Kiev in a Group stage match of the UEFA Champions League at Camp Nou on Thursday, November 5. The match will begin at 01:30 am IST.

Barcelona head into the game after beating Ferencvaros (5-1) in their last outing. The Catalans are currently on the top in the points table and with a win at home against Kiev, they would like to retain the spot in the group table.

Dynamo Kiev on the other hand had a depressing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev have endured a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Ferencvraos, prior to that they lost to Juventus. Mircea Lucescu’s team had an excellent run in the Ukrainian league, but they have an uphill task when they face Barcelona.

Kiev currently have one point from a drawn match to their credit. While Group leaders Barcelona moved to the top spot with six points from two wins. Both the teams have faced each other 10 times in the European fixtures so far. Barcelona has the upper hand with six wins and Kiev has three victories.

UEFA Champions League FCB vs DYK, Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Dynamo Kyiv: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Francisco Trincao; Antoine Griezmann

UEFA Champions League FCB vs DYK, Dynamo Kyiv possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Ruslan Neshcheret; Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Volodymyr Shepelev, Mykola Shaparenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena