FCB vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group H match, Barcelona vs Juventus - Playing XI, Football

Barcelona will welcome Juventus at Camp Nou for a crucial UEFA Champions League, Group G fixture on Wednesday. The game could arguably be one of the most awaited sporting events as two iconic clubs and their talismanic players – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – will face off each other in a long time.

Both sides are already through to the next stage of the Champions League. The Catalan giants occupy the top spot and are three points ahead of the Italian league champions, who come second with 12 points from five games in the UEFA Champions League Group G points table.

Barca's form has been great in the Champions League this season, as they won all five of their Group G fixtures and they will look to maintain their winning streak in the league. Juventus, after an initial 0-2 loss against the current opponents in the league, have resurged strongly by winning the next four comfortably.

The upcoming game is crucial for both the teams as its result will determine their future in the competition. All things considered, it has all the promises of a cracker of a match.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 game between Barcelona and Juventus is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 am IST.

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Juventus: FCB vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona vs Juventus Dream11 Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona vs Juventus Dream11 Vice-Captain: Frenkie de Jong

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona vs Juventus Dream11 Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona vs Juventus Dream11 Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, Jordi Alba, Leonardo Bonucci, Clement Lenglet

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona vs Juventus Dream11 Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Frenkie de Jong

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona vs Juventus Dream11 Strikers: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho; Antoine Griezmann

UEFA Champions League FCB vs JUV, Juventus possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo