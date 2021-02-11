FCB vs UANL Dream11 Predictions, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Hansi Flick has another great chance to add to his impressive trophy haul during his short managerial stint as his Bayern Munich side take on Tigres UANL in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The side are also looking to secure their fourth intercontinental title in their history.

Tigres, however, will not be an easy opponent. They represent the CONCACAF region, the Mexican outfit is toll one of the most successful football clubs in America and are also the reigning champions of the continent. They have won the CONCACAF Champions League last season.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres game will commence at 11:30 PM IST.

FCB vs UANL FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres Live Streaming

Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on FIFA social media pages.

FCB vs UANL FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres: Match Details

Thursday, February 11 – 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Education City Stadium.

FCB vs UANL, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs UANL Tigres: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

FCB vs UANL, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 UANL Tigres possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Carioca, Jesus Dienas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac