FCB vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Valencia Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Barcelona will play Valencia on Saturday with a bid to make it three wins on the bounce. On the other hand, Valencia have been miserable all season and they are currently way down on the 12th position in the La Liga standings.

Under Ronald Koeman, the Catalans are looking a much-more gelled unit and hence, enter this match as clear favourites. The Dutchman is now eyeing to get some much-needed form for his former club. There are, however, a number of injury concerns for the side and they will have to manage with the absence of Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati who are all injured and will miss this match against Valencia.

For Valencia, Jasper Cillessen is currently injured and he will not be able to take any part in the match against Barcelona this weekend. Also, Toni Lato and Kevin Gameiro have been ruled out of this match and the task has become very tricky for them.

FCB vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Barcelona probable line-up vs Valencia: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite

RMA vs BIL La Liga, Dream11 Valencia probable line-up vs Barcelona: Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo