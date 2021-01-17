FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The double-header Sunday will witness FC Goa taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 7pm fixture on January 17. Both the teams are among the table-toppers, securing themselves at the second and third spot. The Gaurs, having had an advantage of playing in their home city, are filling the third standing with 18 points to their credit from 11 matches. They recently scored an easy 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday.

ATK Mohun Bagan are sitting just a standing above their opponents. The team, which made their debut in ISL after the merger last year, have 20 points from 10 matches. Unfortunately, they lost to table-toppers Mumbai City FC in their last outing on Monday.

The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa at 7.30pm IST.

FCG vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Live Streaming

The FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten Network in India. Viewers can also live stream the game at SonyLIV.

FCG vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Match Details

January 17 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 team for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC vice-captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC defenders: Saviour Gama, Pritam Kotal, Iván Garrido, Tiri

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC midfielders: Carl McHugh, Jorge Ortiz, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC strikers: Igor Angulo, Roy Krishna

FCG vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21 FC Goa possible starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Naveen Kumar (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

FCG vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC possible starting line-up vs FC Goa: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna