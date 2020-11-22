FCG vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The much-awaited Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season has started in Goa and the host team, FC Goa will begin their ISL 2020-21 season with a clash against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Sunday, November 22. The third match of the ISL 2020-21 between the two sides will commence at 7:30pm IST.

Two-time runners-up FC Goa will enjoy home advantage throughout the season as the league is being entirely played in Goa due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Even though the Gaurs were the league's top goal-scorers last season, they got knocked out after a 5-6 aggregate loss in the semi-final against Chennaiyin FC at the same venue.

On the other hand, season five champions Bengaluru FC will come into the fixture with the hope to perform well, with the additions they made for this season. Bengaluru FC had won 1-0 in the first leg but lost out 3-2 on aggregate against ATK in the semi-final game of 2019-20 season.

Bengaluru FC have defeated FC Goa on five occasions and drawn once, while FC Goa have just won once.

FC Goa vs BFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FC Goa vs BFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Sunday, November 22 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 team for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC vice-captain: Ashique Kuruniyan

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC defenders: James Donachie, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC midfielders: Edu Bedia, Erik Paartalu, Seiminlen Doungel

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC strikers: Kristian Opseth, Igor Angulo, Sunil Chhetri

FC Goa vs BFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo

FC Goa vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable line-up vs FC Goa: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth