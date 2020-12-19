FCG vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
- Last Updated: December 19, 2020, 12:47 IST
FC Goa are set to take on Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 today (Saturday). With two wins and as many losses in six games taking their points tally to eight, Goa are placed seventh in the ISL points table. The two losses have come against the top two teams, Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Goa were winless in the first three matches, but posted two consecutive wins to bounce back in the tournament. However, their winning streak was halted in the previous game. Goa would hope to do much better in the upcoming match against Chennaiyin, who are just one place behind them, having won just one match out of five played. Apart from their win against Jamshedpur, they have failed to make a mark in the tournament so far. They would be desperate for a win here.
FCG vs CFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming
The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD channels in India. Viewers can also live stream at SonyLIV.
FCG vs CFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details
December 19 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Fatorda Stadium.
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 team for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC captain: Igor Angulo
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC vice-captain: Lenny Rodrigues
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC defenders: Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Memo Moura
ISL 2020-21, FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC strikers: Jakub Sylvestr, Igor Angulo
FCG vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 FC Goa possible starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo
FCG vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC possible starting line-up vs FC Goa: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Jakub Sylvestr