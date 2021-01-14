FCG vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

As the race for a top-four finish heats up in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, January 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa are currently placed fourth in the ISL standings with 15 points from 10 games. The Gaurs have won four games, lost and drawn three each.On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are placed sixth with a difference of just two points. The Red Miners have won and lost three games each, while drawing out in four.

The upcoming fixture between the two sides will be their second encounter this season. FC Goa outplayed Jamshedpur FC by a score of 1-2 in the previous one.

FCG vs JFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Live Streaming

All matches of the ISL 2020-21 will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FCG vs JFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Thursday, January 14 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 team for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Alexander Jesuraj

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Strikers: Igor Angulo, Nerijus Valskis

FCG vs JFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo

FCG vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: TP Rehenesh (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav