FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Till now FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have not been able to manage a single win in the ISL 2020-21. The two teams have been on the losing end of one match each and have had draws in the rest of the outings. They both have two points each from three matches. In the previous match, Goa squared off against NorthEast United FC and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, also had the same result against Chennaiyin FC on November 29. The two teams failed to score any goals in the outing.

ISL 2020-21, Goa vs Kerala blasters kick off is scheduled for Sunday December 6 at the Fatorda Stadium. The match will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Sunday, December 6 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC vice-captain: Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC strikers: Gary Hooper, Igor Angulo

FCG vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting X1 against Kerala Blasters FC: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

FCG vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting X1 against FC Goa: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper