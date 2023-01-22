FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC: Kerala Blasters FC’s sensational eight-match unbeaten run came to an end earlier this month after they were defeated by Mumbai City FC. Ivan Vukomanovic’s men are set to face FC Goa in their next Indian Super League game on Sunday. The match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa will desperately be looking to clinch full three points from their next match to stay alive in their hunt for a berth in playoffs. After claiming 20 points from 14 matches, Goa are now placed in sixth position in the Indian Super League standings.

Carlos Pena’s men will now head into the game after playing out a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in their last fixture. FC Goa and Kerala Blasters had last faced each other last year in the first-leg and the Gaurs had to endure a 3-1 defeat in that contest.

Ahead of the match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC; here is everything you need to know:

FCG vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match.

FCG vs KBFC Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

FCG vs KBFC Match Details

The FCG vs KBFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, January 22, at 7:30 pm IST.

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Edu Bedia

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Moirangthem

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Strikers: Adrian Luna, Noah Wail Sadaoui

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XIs

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Read all the Latest Sports News here