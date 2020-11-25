FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming Indian Super League 2020-21 fixture will see a face-off between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. The Indian Super League 2020-21 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

FC Goa’s first clash in the league against Bengaluru FC ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday, while Mumbai City FC lost 0-1 to NorthEast United in their last outing. Goa are running a point ahead of Mumbai City FC. FC Goa appear to be a weak team on paper, but their performance proved otherwise. In their previous match, Igor Angulo scored two goals within three minutes to bring his side level with Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai City FC failed to score any goal in their first clash and it is not sure if they will be able to bring back their charm tonight. Unfortunately, the team will have to deal with the absence of Ahmed Jahouh, who has been suspended for the next three games of the ISL.

FCG vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FCG vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Wednesday, November 25 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Mandar Desai, Seriton Fernandes, Iván González

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortíz

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Strikers: Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo

FCG vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Iván González, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortíz, Seminlen Doungel

FCG vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable line-up vs FC Goa: Amrinder Singh, Hernán, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Desai, Mohammad Rakip, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre