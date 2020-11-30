FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In their third outing of the Indian Super League 2020-21, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will be clashing against each other in the Monday, November 30 outing. The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match will begin at 7.30pm IST at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa have not scored a single victory in the ISL 2020-21 yet, as the Gaurs drew their first outing against Bengaluru FC and the second match against Mumbai FC resulted in a defeat for FC Goa. On the other hand, while NorthEast United FC won against Mumbai City FC in their season opener, the highlanders concluded their match against Kerala Blasters in a draw.

FCG vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FCG vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Monday, November 30 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda stadium, Goa

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 team for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC captain: Kwesi Appiah

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC vice-captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC goalkeeper: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Dylan Fox

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Federico Gallego, Lenny Rodrigues, Jorge Ortiz

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC strikers: Igor Angulo, Kwesi Appiah

FCG vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

FCG vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable line-up vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Fanai Lalrempuia