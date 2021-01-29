FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In another exciting clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, FC Goa will square off against SC East Bengal. The ISL clash will take place on Friday, January 29, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa are currently placed third on the ISL table with a tally of 20 points from 13 matches. They come into this clash after a six-match unbeaten run that includes three wins and three draws each.

Debutants SC East Bengal are in the 10th position on the ISL standings with 12 points from the same number of matches. After a seven-match unbeaten streak, the Kolkata giants lost their last encounter (0-1) against ISL league leaders Mumbai City FC.

The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30pm, IST.

FCG vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FCG vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

Friday, January 29 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 team for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Scott Neville

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia

ISL 2020-21 FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Strikers: Igor Angulo, Bright Enobakhare

FCG vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

FCG vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, Haobam Tomba Singh