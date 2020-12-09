FCM v LIV Dream11 Team UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Midtjylland vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool's Champions League group stage campaign will draw to a close when they take on FC Midtjylland in their final Group D match. The Reds have already booked a spot in the last 16, and their opponents will only finish last irrespective of what happens in this match.

The sides had not locked horns in any competitive football this season and in their reverse fixture at Anfield in October, Liverpool won 2-0 after Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net.

One good thing about Midtjylland is that they do not have any known injury concerns heading into the match and considering the fact, Liverpool might test their bench strength, they could fancy their chances in this fixture.

Dream11 Team for FC Midtjylland vs Liverpool

Dream11 Team captain: Diogo Jota

Dream11 Team vice-captain: Awer Mabil

Dream11 Team goalkeeper: Jesper Hansen

Dream11 Team defenders: Dion Cools, Erik Sviatchenko, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams

Dream11 Team midfielders: Mikael Anderson, Pione Sisto, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain

Dream11 Team strikers: Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Awer Mabil

FC Midtjylland probable starting XI vs Liverpool: Jesper Hansen; Dion Cools, Erik Sviatchenko, Alexander Scholz, Paulinho; Mikael Anderson, Pione Sisto, Frank Onyeka; Anders Dreyer, Sony Kaba, Awer Mabil

Liverpool probable starting XI vs FC Midtjylland: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio, Kostas Tsimikas; Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Naby Keita; Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino