English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fed Cup: Ankita Raina Brings India Back in Indonesia Tie After Rutuja Bhosale Defeat

Ankita Raina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ankita Raina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Fed Cup: Ankita Raina beat Aldila Sutjiadi in straight sets to make it 1-1 against Indonesia.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
Share this:

Dubai: Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial win after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho as India were locked 1-1 with Indonesia in a crucial Fed Cup tie here on Saturday.

India have never gone beyond the Asia/Oceania Group I in their Fed Cup history and they now need to win the decisive doubles to seal their place in the play-offs.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles of the crucial tie.

Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, demolished the challenge of talented Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber to keep India in the hunt.

Ankita and Sania Mirza, who won the decisive doubles on Friday too, will now take on Sutjiadi and Priska in their final match of the competition.

After losing to China, the Indian team beat Uzbekistan, Taiwan and Korea.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story