English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fed Cup: Japan Whitewash Netherlands to Avoid Relegation From World Group
Fed Cup: Misaki Doi and Nao Hibino won both their singles matches to help Japan thrash the Netherlands in the relegation playoff.
Fed Cup: Japan did not falter despite the absence of Naomi Osaka. (Photo Credit: Fed Cup)
Loading...
Misaki Doi thrashed Bibiane Schoofs 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday as Japan completed a 4-0 Dutch whitewash in a one-sided Fed Cup world group two relegation playoff.
The Netherlands, who just three years ago reached the Fed Cup semi-finals, slipped into the Europe/Africa group one after an abject display in Osaka.
Doi and Nao Hibino had put Japan firmly in control of the tie on Saturday, despite the absence of world number one Naomi Osaka.
World 104 Doi finished the job with a clinical performance against Schoofs, before Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi added insult to injury for the Dutch by beating Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in the dead doubles rubber.
The final singles match was subsequently scratched.
“It took a while to find my rhythm but the crowd got behind me and gave me a lift,” said Doi after overpowering Schoofs with a barrage of backhand winners.
“To stay in the world group gives us something to aim for. It's a victory that gives hope to women’s tennis in Japan.”
The Netherlands, who just three years ago reached the Fed Cup semi-finals, slipped into the Europe/Africa group one after an abject display in Osaka.
Doi and Nao Hibino had put Japan firmly in control of the tie on Saturday, despite the absence of world number one Naomi Osaka.
World 104 Doi finished the job with a clinical performance against Schoofs, before Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi added insult to injury for the Dutch by beating Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in the dead doubles rubber.
The final singles match was subsequently scratched.
“It took a while to find my rhythm but the crowd got behind me and gave me a lift,” said Doi after overpowering Schoofs with a barrage of backhand winners.
“To stay in the world group gives us something to aim for. It's a victory that gives hope to women’s tennis in Japan.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner Makes Captains & Bowlers Nervous: Chappell
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen
- Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top of Table After Revenge Win Over Tottenham
- Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass 4x4 Comparison Review: Which is the Better SUV?
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results