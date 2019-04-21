English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fed Cup Semi-Final: Ash Barty Stars as Australia Beat Belarus to Reach 1st Final in 26 Years
Fed Cup: Ashleigh Barty won both her singles and then, with Samantha Stosur, emerged victorious deciding doubles to take Australia to the final.
Fed Cup: Ashleigh Barty won all the semi-final matches she played for Australia. (Photo Credit: Fed Cup)
Loading...
World number nine Ashleigh Barty continued her recent strong run of form and guided Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993 with a 3-2 victory over Belarus in Brisbane on Sunday.
Barty, who won both her singles matches in the semi-final tie, and veteran Samantha Stosur beat Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the deciding doubles to set up a final against either France or Romania in November.
Australia, who have not won the title since 1974, will host the final against the winner of the second semi-final, which was locked at 1-1 in Rouen.
“It’s super exciting to be in a Fed Cup final,” Stosur said. “We all work so hard all year and we’re such a tight team. We’re going to be giving it our best shot here in November.”
Barty had earlier given Australia a 2-1 lead after a superb mixture of tactics, scrambling defence and a powerful service game to beat Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.
It was her second singles win of the tie after she beat Azarenka on Saturday and her success came on the back of winning her first WTA Premier level tournament in Miami last month.
Azarenka was originally not listed to play the doubles but after she dismantled Stosur 6-1, 6-1 in 59 minutes to send the tie to the decider, she quickly had her racquets restrung and joined the 20-year-old in the doubles.
SINGLES EVEN
The tie had been locked at 1-1 after the opening day’s singles before Barty produced a high level of intensity to beat Sabalenka in Sunday’s first match.
Despite the lop-sided scoreline, Barty was made to work hard by her fellow top-10 player Sabalenka, who lost control of the match in the fifth game of the first set when she served four double faults.
Barty, who was forced to produce big serves to neutralise breakpoint opportunities in both the second and fourth games of the second set, broke Sabalenka and ended the Belarusian’s resistance when she served her eighth double fault.
Azarenka sent the tie into the decider when she produced some of the high quality tennis that had propelled her to two Australian Open titles.
The 29-year-old is making her way back up the rankings after she had a child and then faced a custody battle that restricted her travel.
Even during the rallies the 35-year-old Stosur controlled, Azarenka chased the ball down and forced her opponent to keep making shots that resulted in the Australian making 35 errors.
Barty, who won both her singles matches in the semi-final tie, and veteran Samantha Stosur beat Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the deciding doubles to set up a final against either France or Romania in November.
Australia, who have not won the title since 1974, will host the final against the winner of the second semi-final, which was locked at 1-1 in Rouen.
“It’s super exciting to be in a Fed Cup final,” Stosur said. “We all work so hard all year and we’re such a tight team. We’re going to be giving it our best shot here in November.”
"This crowd is unreal"— Fed Cup (@FedCup) April 21, 2019
Hear from Australia's #FedCup heroes, @ashbar96 & @bambamsam30...
Oh, we see you @Daria_gav 😂 pic.twitter.com/mS6h7HfWFH
Barty had earlier given Australia a 2-1 lead after a superb mixture of tactics, scrambling defence and a powerful service game to beat Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.
It was her second singles win of the tie after she beat Azarenka on Saturday and her success came on the back of winning her first WTA Premier level tournament in Miami last month.
Azarenka was originally not listed to play the doubles but after she dismantled Stosur 6-1, 6-1 in 59 minutes to send the tie to the decider, she quickly had her racquets restrung and joined the 20-year-old in the doubles.
SINGLES EVEN
The tie had been locked at 1-1 after the opening day’s singles before Barty produced a high level of intensity to beat Sabalenka in Sunday’s first match.
Despite the lop-sided scoreline, Barty was made to work hard by her fellow top-10 player Sabalenka, who lost control of the match in the fifth game of the first set when she served four double faults.
The moment that sealed it for Australia 🇦🇺— Fed Cup (@FedCup) April 21, 2019
What a performance from @ashbar96 & @bambamsam30 👏#FedCup #AUSBLR pic.twitter.com/wKymhzAZ9g
Barty, who was forced to produce big serves to neutralise breakpoint opportunities in both the second and fourth games of the second set, broke Sabalenka and ended the Belarusian’s resistance when she served her eighth double fault.
Azarenka sent the tie into the decider when she produced some of the high quality tennis that had propelled her to two Australian Open titles.
The 29-year-old is making her way back up the rankings after she had a child and then faced a custody battle that restricted her travel.
Even during the rallies the 35-year-old Stosur controlled, Azarenka chased the ball down and forced her opponent to keep making shots that resulted in the Australian making 35 errors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured
- Kajol Celebrates Her 'Heartbeat' Nysa's 16th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Snap, See Here
- Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results