Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports' Annual Conference GamePlan 2020 To be Held Virtually on July 9

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s first & only self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports (FS), will hold the third edition of its Annual Conference - GamePlan 2020 virtually on July 9.

GamePlan 2020 - themed ‘Good for Sports, Good for India’ - will provide a common platform to discuss and deliberate on the impact of Fantasy Sports on the sports ecosystem and the Indian economy.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, will be the Chief Guest with other dignitaries being Nari Gopala - Worldwide Technical Leader - Games, AWS, Harsh Jain – Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports and Dream11, Sanjit Sihag – Co-Founder & COO, MyTeam11, Dhiraj Malhotra – CEO, Delhi Capitals, Peter Schoenke – Co-Founder & President, Rotowire and José Antonio Cachaza Pereiro – MD, LaLiga India. The conference will also see participation from stakeholders across the fantasy sports fraternity and sports leagues.

The 3rd edition of GamePlan will witness two highly engaging panel discussions - “Fantasy Sports Fuels Sports Growth” & “Rapid Growth of the Fantasy Sports Ecosystem”.

FIFS, in collaboration with KPMG, will launch a report on ‘Business of Fantasy Sports’ that will elaborate on FS industry’s growth, impact and future. Further, FIFS will host India’s first Fantasy Sports Awards that will recognize the outstanding work done in the Fantasy Sports industry.

GamePlan 2020 has garnered attention and support from some of the best brands in the industry. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the ‘Title Sponsor’. FSS and Dream11 have joined as the Gold Sponsors; MyTeam11 is the Silver Sponsor and SBI General, TransUnion are the Bronze Sponsors.

Talking about GamePlan 2020, John Loffhagen, Chairman, FIFS said, “The Conference will focus on the current landscape of fantasy sports in India, its impact on sports and Indian economy, and the future outlook. We are also excited to launch India’s first Fantasy Sports Awards and celebrate the industry’s best."