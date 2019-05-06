Federer Dethrones Zverev from World No.3 Spot, Osaka Continues Reign as World No.1

Former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third in the ATP rankings released Monday, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years' absence.Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas takes ninth spot from American John Isner following the Greek's victory at the Estoril Open.Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb's 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 ptsRafael Nadal (ESP) 7765Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)Marin Cilic (CRO) 2845Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2840Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2685Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625Borna Coric (CRO) 2525Milos Raonic (CAN) 2050Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1930Gael Monfils (FRA) 1920Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1875Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1820Japan's Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA rankings released Monday, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.The largely unchanged top 20 saw Belgian Elise Mertens drop two places to 20th after being knocked out of the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 103rd in the world.Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6151 ptsPetra Kvitova (CZE) 5835Simona Halep (ROM) 5682Angelique Kerber (GER) 5220Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5111Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4921Kiki Bertens (NED) 4765Sloane Stephens (USA) 4386Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4275Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3520Serena Williams (USA) 3461Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3362Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185Madison Keys (USA) 3010Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2965Qiang Wang (CHN) 2815Julia Goerges (GER) 2630Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2540 (+1)Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2525 (+1)Elise Mertens (BEL) 2360 (-2)