Federer Dethrones Zverev from World No.3 Spot, Osaka Continues Reign as World No.1

Roger Federer took the world No.3 spot after Alexander Zverev slipped a place down due to quarter-final exit from Munich Open. Naomi Osaka remained strong at the top of WTA rankings.

May 6, 2019
Federer Dethrones Zverev from World No.3 Spot, Osaka Continues Reign as World No.1
Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka remained world No.1s while Roger Federer went up a place to the third spot. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third in the ATP rankings released Monday, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years' absence.

Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas takes ninth spot from American John Isner following the Greek's victory at the Estoril Open.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb's 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

ATP rankings as of May 6:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780

8. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2840

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2685

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2525

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2050

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1930

18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1920

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1820

OSAKA CONTINUES REIGN

Japan's Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA rankings released Monday, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.

The largely unchanged top 20 saw Belgian Elise Mertens drop two places to 20th after being knocked out of the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 103rd in the world.

WTA rankings as of May 6:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6151 pts

2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5835

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5682

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5220

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5111

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4921

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4765

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4386

9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4275

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3520

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3461

12. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3362

13. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185

14. Madison Keys (USA) 3010

15. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2965

16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2815

17. Julia Goerges (GER) 2630

18. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2540 (+1)

19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2525 (+1)

20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2360 (-2)
