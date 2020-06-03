Roger Federer Joins #BlackoutTuesday to Protest George Floyd's Death, Coco Gauff Replies with 'Ways You Can Help'

Roger Federer added his voice to the protests against the killing of the unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis Police's Derek Chauvin by joining #BlackoutTuesday.

#BlackoutTuesday has seen people world over post a pitch black photograph to signify that black lives matter.

Since Floyd's death on May 25, this was the first time Federer publicly addressed the matter. He posted the black photo with a heart emoticon for caption.

16-year-old Coco Gauff replied on Federer's post with a link named 'Ways to Help'.

The link's thumbnail had an important message that said, "When you're done: educate yourself. This doesn't go away once the topic isn't, 'trending'."

The thumbnail further showed ways to help, which included 'sign petitions', 'donate', 'for protestors' and more.

Teenager Gauff and former world No.1 Naomi Osaka have been among the loudest voices to outrage against Floyd's killing from the world of tennis.

While Osaka took a jab at all those who copy black hip hop artists but were silent at Floyd's killing, Gauff posted her own chilling condemnation of Floyd's death on social media.

Osaka also posted a news footage of Floyd's death and the statement "There comes a time when silence is betrayal".

Serena Williams had shared a video of a child, where she was expressing her grief over the treatment of black people, and said the child had found words to the tennis star's emotions.

Along with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic also first spoke against Floyd's death with #BlackoutTuesday pictures.