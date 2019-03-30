English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Federer Schools Shapovalov, Books Miami Open Title Clash With Isner
Roger Federer handed Denis Shapovalov a tennis lesson at the Miami Open on Friday night, winning 6-2 6-4 to move into his second consecutive ATP Masters final.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Miami: Roger Federer handed Denis Shapovalov a tennis lesson at the Miami Open on Friday night, winning 6-2 6-4 to move into his second consecutive ATP Masters final.
Federer produced a masterclass at Hard Rock Stadium to leave up-and-coming star Shapovalov, who grew up idolizing the Swiss, chasing shadows during a difficult first set.
The Canadian enjoyed some better moments towards the end of the second, but it wasn’t enough to dislodge the three-time Miami champion who now has a chance to land his 101st career crown after missing out in Indian Wells where he lost to Dominic Thiem in the final.
Federer will play John Isner , who lifted the 2018 title, in Sunday’s final after the American beat Shapovalov’s friend and compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight-sets in Friday's other semi-final.
"The long first game helped me get a read on his serve and I came out of the blocks well," said Federer, the number four seed who hit 30 winners with just eight coming from his opponent's racket.
"I made some minor adjustments and I was happy with my variations. I know what to expect when I play John, he’s got an amazing serve so it's going to be tough for sure.
"I'll just try and get as many balls back as possible. I enjoy it."
This was Shapovalov’s fifth ATP Tour semi-final and even though the 20 time Slam-winning Swiss was standing in his way of a first final, the 19 year-old stressed beforehand that it was a "dream" to take on Federer.
It quickly, however, turned into a nightmare.
The Canadian displayed understandable nerves early on, a struggle with his first serve proving as much in a 10 minute opening game which he eventually won.
Yet it didn’t settle him down and when another horribly loose backhand flew long, Federer pocketed a vital early break for 2-1.
Shapovalov hit 14 unforced errors in the opening four games and when the 37-year-old Federer was handed another break after a double-fault, the world number 23 trudged back to his chair with his head bowed.
The first set was over in just 35 minutes, with Federer winning 88% of points on his first serve.
Shapovalov started the second set confidently, landing his first ace to cement a strong hold and then found himself 15-40 up on Federer's serve.
But his game was far too loose and after he failed to convert a fifth Shapovalov double fault saw the Swiss break again to put himself on the way to his 50th ATP Masters final.
Federer produced a masterclass at Hard Rock Stadium to leave up-and-coming star Shapovalov, who grew up idolizing the Swiss, chasing shadows during a difficult first set.
The Canadian enjoyed some better moments towards the end of the second, but it wasn’t enough to dislodge the three-time Miami champion who now has a chance to land his 101st career crown after missing out in Indian Wells where he lost to Dominic Thiem in the final.
Federer will play John Isner , who lifted the 2018 title, in Sunday’s final after the American beat Shapovalov’s friend and compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight-sets in Friday's other semi-final.
"The long first game helped me get a read on his serve and I came out of the blocks well," said Federer, the number four seed who hit 30 winners with just eight coming from his opponent's racket.
"I made some minor adjustments and I was happy with my variations. I know what to expect when I play John, he’s got an amazing serve so it's going to be tough for sure.
"I'll just try and get as many balls back as possible. I enjoy it."
This was Shapovalov’s fifth ATP Tour semi-final and even though the 20 time Slam-winning Swiss was standing in his way of a first final, the 19 year-old stressed beforehand that it was a "dream" to take on Federer.
It quickly, however, turned into a nightmare.
The Canadian displayed understandable nerves early on, a struggle with his first serve proving as much in a 10 minute opening game which he eventually won.
Yet it didn’t settle him down and when another horribly loose backhand flew long, Federer pocketed a vital early break for 2-1.
Shapovalov hit 14 unforced errors in the opening four games and when the 37-year-old Federer was handed another break after a double-fault, the world number 23 trudged back to his chair with his head bowed.
The first set was over in just 35 minutes, with Federer winning 88% of points on his first serve.
Shapovalov started the second set confidently, landing his first ace to cement a strong hold and then found himself 15-40 up on Federer's serve.
But his game was far too loose and after he failed to convert a fifth Shapovalov double fault saw the Swiss break again to put himself on the way to his 50th ATP Masters final.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Come Together for Luv Ranjan’s Next? Deets Inside
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris 'Captain America' Evans Reveals Batman Was His Childhood Favourite Superhero
- IPL 2019 | Pizza Brings Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Clash to a Halt
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results