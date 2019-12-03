Fed's or Tail? Roger Federer Celebrates Getting Honoured on Swiss Coins

Roger Federer has been honoured with the Swiss government announcing to produce a 20 franc silver coin with the tennis legend's image on it.

In fact, it is the first time it the Swiss government dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.

The "heads" side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.

Federer took to social media to joke saying, "Fed’s or tail?".

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," Federer also wrote on Twitter.

A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.

The government said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland."

The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.

The 50 franc coin will have a different design.

