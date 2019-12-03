Fed's or Tail? Roger Federer Celebrates Getting Honoured on Swiss Coins
Roger Federer will become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honour, with a commemorative 20 franc.
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Roger Federer has been honoured with the Swiss government announcing to produce a 20 franc silver coin with the tennis legend's image on it.
In fact, it is the first time it the Swiss government dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.
The "heads" side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
Federer took to social media to joke saying, "Fed’s or tail?".
Thanks, Fed’s or tail??? https://t.co/R4yNtWPgIv— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 3, 2019
"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," Federer also wrote on Twitter.
Thank you Switzerland????and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege. ??#DankeSchweiz#MerciLaSuisse#GrazieSvizzera#GraziaSvizra pic.twitter.com/gNs6qYjOh6— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 2, 2019
A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.
The government said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland."
The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.
The 50 franc coin will have a different design.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise