CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » Sports » Feeling Strong and Ready! Neeraj Chopra Confirms Lausanne Diamond League Participation
1-MIN READ

Feeling Strong and Ready! Neeraj Chopra Confirms Lausanne Diamond League Participation

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 18:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra will be participating at the Lausanne Diamond League after recovering from the injury that forced him to miss the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra took to social media to confirm that he will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League, scheduled from 26 August, after recovering from injury.

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne,” Neeraj posted.

Neeraj had missed the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor” groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month and was advised one-month rest.

Athletic Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla had earlier told Firstpost that the Olympic gold medallist has shown improvement in his recovery from injury and may compete at the meet.

Neeraj made an impressive return to competition after Tokyo 2020, breaking the national record with an 89.30m throw to clinch the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games and then broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden recently.

The 24-year-old World silver medalist is ranked 4th in the Diamond League qualification standing with seven points. He will face a strong field that includes World No. 2 Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. Vadlejch recorded his season best and personal best of 90.88m in the Doha leg of the League while Walcott, coincidentally, recorded his personal best of 90.16m at the same stadium in 2015.

Catch all the action of Diamond League 2022 – Lausanne on August 26th, Friday, 11:30 PM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 1 SD

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 23, 2022, 18:28 IST
last updated:August 23, 2022, 18:48 IST