Feels So Good! Dipika Pallikal Back to Training after ‘2 Months of Rehab’

Star Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik on Saturday returned to training after spending two months in rehab. Pallikal has not participated in any competitive squash tournament in the last two years after suffering from an ankle injury.

She had her first training session today and made the announcement by posting a video on her official Twitter handle. In the clip, the player could be seen running indoor and in the caption, the 29-year-old wrote, “feels so good to be back up."

Pallikal was last seen on the court in October 2018 during US Open, a PSA Platinum Tour event in Philadelphia. After injuring her ankle, the ace player started training in December last year. Sheeven went to Egypt in January to prepare. However, she was forced to return home (Chennai) after injuring her right knee. According to a report published in Sportstar, Pallikal is expected to gain her full fitness by the end of May.

The squash star said she isconfident about getting her fitness back and would soon return to the International (PSA) tour.“I want to play the Commonwealth and Asian Games next year - that’s the aim. I have a lot more to contribute,” she said.

Pallikal is the first squash player from India to make it in the top ten. She achieved this feat in 2012. However, now sheis ranked 351st in the world.The 29-year-old hogged the media highlights after winning three WISPA tour titles in 2011 and a year later, she managed to break into the top ten world rankings.

Pallikal turned pro in 2006; however, it was after her brief training stint in Egypt in 2011, when she started performing consistently on the world stage. Pallikal has also won the gold medal in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the doubles event. She also has two silver medals in her cabinet from the 2018 Gold Coast CWG – one from doubles, one from mixed doubled.

