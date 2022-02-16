Felt Great to Clinch a Crucial Victory Against Kolkata Thunderbolt: Hyderabad Black Hawks' John Joseph EJ

The Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed to the top of the points table after defeating Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Black Hawks have acquired seven points from five matches in the season so far.

Speaking about their victory, John Joseph EJ, who played a crucial role as a Middle Blocker in the match, said, “Yesterday’s match against Kolkata Thunderbolts was a really important one for us. We had to win the match. Unfortunately, Rohit Kumar has incurred an injury, but George Antony has come in and played his part really well."

Joseph added that the team will play more freely in their next game against Calicut Heroes, “After winning the last match, we can play with more freedom in our next match. We attained a lot of confidence after winning 5-0 against Chennai on Sunday. Our coaches and management have been supporting us very well."

The Black Hawks’ Libero Anand K left everyone stunned when he returned the ball with a reverse kick during the match against the Thunderbolts on Tuesday. Speaking about the moment, Anand said, “I saw the ball was travelling fast and I couldn’t use my hands, so I went for the reverse kick. I wanted to set the ball for my teammates, but unluckily the ball went past the net and our opponents eventually won the point."

Speaking about the role of Liberos in a volleyball team, he said, “The Liberos play a crucial role while receiving the serves and carrying out the first passes. He sets the ball for his teammates, who further set up the ball for the attackers."

Anand also spoke about his experience in the Hyderabad team set-up so far, “It’s been great to be in the Hyderabad camp. The management, the Captain Vipul Kumar and the coaches are very supportive. We’ll look to ride on the momentum and keep playing with high confidence and belief in our abilities in the upcoming matches of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League season."

The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on Calicut Heroes in their next match on 21 February 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

