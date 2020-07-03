Female Motor Racing Driver Tests Positive for Banned Substance, 1st Woman in Doping Case from Indian Motor Sports

For the first time, a female motor racing driver in India has got embroiled in a doping case after Formula 4 car racer Mrinalini Singh tested positive for a banned substance.

This is the first time a woman in Indian motor sports has tested positive in a doping case as NADA found beta blocker in her sample. Beta Blocker is also used to manage abnormal heart rhythms but is a banned substance in the WADA list.

Mrinalini is yet to receive a temporary ban for the offence.

NADA had taken Mrinalini's sample during the National Racing Championships in July last year. As NDTL was closed down in August, the sample was sent to a lab in Doha for testing. The use of beta blocker is banned in shooting, motor racing and archery.

Rajan Syal, Secretary General of The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), confirmed that Mrinalini had tested positive and said she has been relieved of getting her B sample tested.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Mrinalini had taken beta blocker on the prescription of a doctor, which is why she hasn't undergone a B sample test.

However, Mrinalini had also not applied for Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) of beta blocker, and hence, she has been caught in the doping case.

Last year, motor biker Vijay Singh had been caught doping with steroid stenozol by NADA, for which he was banned for four years.