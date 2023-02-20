CHANGE LANGUAGE
Femke Bol Shatters 400 meters World Indoor Record in Apeldoorn
1-MIN READ

Femke Bol Shatters 400 meters World Indoor Record in Apeldoorn

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 00:15 IST

Apeldoorn, The Netherlands

Femke Bol (Twitter)

Femke Bol (Twitter)

Running in front of a home crowd at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, Bol clocked 49.26 seconds to break the 40-year-old record of 49.59 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova

Femke Bol broke a 40-year-old world indoor record in the women’s 400 meters on Sunday, covering the distance in 49.26 seconds.

Bol was running in front of a home crowd at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

“When I crossed the line I knew that the record was mine, because of the noise that the crowd made,” Bol said.

The previous record of 49.59 was set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

The 22-year-old Bol won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 400 hurdles. She also ran a world indoor 500-meter best of 1:05.63 in Boston in her first race of this season.

On Sunday, she got off to a strong start at the Omnisport arena and beat Lieke Klaver, who finished second in 50.34.

“It was because of all the fans here that I ran this record,” Bol said. “Never have I ever seen that many people here."

Tags:
  1. Femke Bol
  2. the netherlands
first published:February 20, 2023, 00:13 IST
last updated:February 20, 2023, 00:15 IST
