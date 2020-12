FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020, Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Fenerbahce have lost two consecutive matches in the Turkish League 2020. The team have 23 points from 13 matches. They have won seven matches and have been on the losing side of four matches. In their latest match, the team lost to Gaziantep by 3-1 on December 19.

Turkish Super League 2020, Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23. The match will start from 9:30 PM IST at the Şükrü Saracoğlu.

Istanbul Basaksehir have 15 points to their credit from 12 matches. The team have only managed a win in four matches. They lost their latest match against Gaziantep by 1-2.

Turkish Super League 2020 Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir: FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super League 2020 FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Captain: Papiss Demba Cisse

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super League 2020 FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Vice-Captain: Fredric Gulbrandsen

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super League 2020 FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super League 2020 FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Defender: Carlos Ponck, Boli Bolingoli, Marcel Tisserand, Caner Erkin

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super League 2020 FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Midfielder: Diego Perotti, Ozan Tufan, Nacer Chadli, Mehmet Topal

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super League 2020 FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Striker: Papiss Demba Cisse, Fredric Gulbrandsen

FEN vs IBKS Turkish Super League 2020 Fenerbahce possible starting lineup vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Altay Bayindir, Caner Erkin, Marcel Tisserand, Ozan Tufan, Diego Perotti, Jose Sos, Papiss Demba Cisse, Enner Valencia, Mbwana Samatta, Gokhan Gonul, Eyup Akcan

FEN vs IBKS Turkish Super League 2020 Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup vs Fenerbahce: Carlos Ponck, Boli Bolingoli, Alexandru Epureanu, Mehmet Topal, Nacer Chadli, Fredric Gulbrandsen, Enzo Crivelli, Demba Ba, Junior Caicara, Rafael, Enes Karakus