Ferencvaros Draws 2-2 With Dynamo Kyiv In Champions League

Ferencvaros came back from two goals down to draw 22 with 10man Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday and earn the Hungarian club's first Champions League point in 25 years.
BUDAPEST, Hungary: Ferencvaros came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday and earn the Hungarian club’s first Champions League point in 25 years.
Dynamo led through a penalty from Viktor Tsygankov and a goal on the counterattack from Uruguayan midfielder Carlos de Pena. Tokmac Nguen brought the Hungarian champion back into the game with a powerful shot which went in off the far post in the 59th minute.
Dynamo lost midfielder and captain Serhiy Sydorchuk when he earned a second yellow card for a clumsy tackle in the 85th. That paved the way for Ferencvaros to level the game five minutes later when substitute Franck Boli knocked in the ball from close range at a free kick.
Group leader Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in Wednesday’s other game. Barcelona has six points and Juventus three, while Ferencvaros and Dynamo have one point apiece and are already fighting for third place in Group G and a Europa League spot.
