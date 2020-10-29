Ferencvaros Draws 2-2 With Dynamo Kyiv In Champions League

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Ferencvaros came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday and earn the Hungarian club’s first Champions League point in 25 years.

Dynamo led through a penalty from Viktor Tsygankov and a goal on the counterattack from Uruguayan midfielder Carlos de Pena. Tokmac Nguen brought the Hungarian champion back into the game with a powerful shot which went in off the far post in the 59th minute.

Dynamo lost midfielder and captain Serhiy Sydorchuk when he earned a second yellow card for a clumsy tackle in the 85th. That paved the way for Ferencvaros to level the game five minutes later when substitute Franck Boli knocked in the ball from close range at a free kick.

Group leader Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in Wednesday’s other game. Barcelona has six points and Juventus three, while Ferencvaros and Dynamo have one point apiece and are already fighting for third place in Group G and a Europa League spot.

