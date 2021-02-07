News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Ferguson Scores 20 To Carry Lipscomb Over Stetson 69-61
1-MIN READ

Romeao Ferguson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Lipscomb beat Stetson 6961 on Saturday.

DELAND, Fla.: Romeao Ferguson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Lipscomb beat Stetson 69-61 on Saturday.

Parker Hazen had 14 points for Lipscomb (12-9, 6-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 10 points. Ahsan Asadullah had five assists.

Chase Johnston had 15 points for the Hatters (7-10, 4-6). Rob Perry added 14 points. Josh Smith had seven rebounds.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Lipscomb 73-68 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


