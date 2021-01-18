News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Ferguson Scores 24 To Lift Colgate Past Holy Cross 96-87
1-MIN READ

Ferguson Scores 24 To Lift Colgate Past Holy Cross 96-87

Ferguson Scores 24 To Lift Colgate Past Holy Cross 96-87

Jack Ferguson had a careerhigh 24 points as Colgate defeated Holy Cross 9687 on Sunday.

HAMILTON, N.Y.: Jack Ferguson had a career-high 24 points as Colgate defeated Holy Cross 96-87 on Sunday.

Ferguson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Burns had 14 points for Colgate (5-1, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Burns was 1 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the foul line. Jeff Woodward added 12 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-4, 2-4). Matt Faw added 20 points. Austin Butler had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Colgate defeated Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...