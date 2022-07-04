Fernando Alonso Records Longest Distance Covered in F1 History

Two-time Formula One world champion, Fernando Alonso, has reached yet another milestone in his eventful and long career.

The Spaniard has now covered the longest distance in F1 history with 92,643 Kilometers driven after his fifth-place finish at the British Grand Prix on the renowned Silverstone circuit.

Fernando the Marathon Man 🏃@alo_oficial has now driven 92,643km, the longest distance in F1!#F1 pic.twitter.com/b7mvTG7kTH — Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2022

Alonso’s career peaked as he claimed two back-to-back championships in the years 2005 and 2006, then driving for a Renault.

He has also represented McLaren and Ferrari in a career that includes 32 race victories and 92 podium place finishes.

The driver from Oviedo, put an end to Michael Schumacher’s stranglehold on the championship as he won it five straight times from the year 2000 to 2004. Schumacher has also previously won two straight titles in the years 1994 and 1995.

The Spaniard had also broken another record held by Schumacher a couple of weeks prior as he surpassed the German legend’s tally of being an F1 racer for 21 years and 3 months.

The Spaniard who is considered one of the most naturally talented drivers on the grid in recent history spent two seasons out of the championships seeking to explore new racing horizons and possibilities such as the Dakar Rally, returned to the circuit in 2021 as he signed a deal to make him a racer for the team Alpine racing, the rebranded version of the former Renault racing team.

On the completion of the milestone, Formula One congratulated him with a post equating the distance the racer has covered on an F1 track to multiple other quirky measurements of quantification.

Alonso has been one of the most influential and iconic personalities of modern racing and has been a brilliant ambassador for the sport on the track and off it.

He also scaled the milestone of being only the third driver to accumulate 2000 championship points in his career, joining Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in an exclusive club.

He was also the only Spanish driver to have ever won a race in Formula One until the feature race in Silverstone on Sunday when compatriot Carlos Sainz took the top podium spot for the first time.

Alonso was prompt to jump out of his vehicle and congratulate the Ferrari driver on his first-ever race win after having contested 151 races.

Alonso has 28 points under his belt this season and sits 10th on the drivers’ standings.

