Fernando Alonso to Retire From F1 at End of Season
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is to retire from Formula One at the end of the season, his team McLaren confirmed on Tuesday.
Fernando Alonso. (Getty Images)
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is to retire from Formula One at the end of the season, his team McLaren confirmed on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Spaniard -- who has 32 Grand Prix wins to his credit in 17 seasons -- has become increasingly disenchanted with Formula One as the once all-powerful McLaren team have fallen way off the pace.
"There is a time for everyone to make a change and Fernando has decided the end of this season to be his," read a statement from McLaren.
"We respect his decision, even if we believe he is in the finest form of his career."
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
