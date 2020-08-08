Ferrari Change Engines After Sebastian Vettel's Power Failure at 70th Anniversary GP Practice

Ferrari confirmed on Saturday that they have changed the engines in both of their cars at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix following Sebastian Vettel's power unit failure in practice on Friday.

The Italian team made the switch overnight, enabling both the four-time world champion, in his last season with Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc to use new units ahead of qualifying.

"After yesterday's engine failure on Seb's car, as a precaution, we have changed Charles' power unit," said Ferrari.

"This is also penalty-free as we have not exceeded the number of components allowed in the regulations."