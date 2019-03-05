English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Ferrari Drops Tobacco Branding From Name for Australia F1 Opener
Formula One team Ferrari has dropped tobacco giant Philip Morris' branding from its official name for the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia amid an investigation by authorities over a breach of regulations.
AFP
Loading...
Formula One team Ferrari has dropped tobacco giant Philip Morris' branding from its official name for the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia amid an investigation by authorities over a breach of regulations.
In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March, the team name was changed from "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow" to just "Scuderia Ferrari".
The FIA is opposed to any advertising or sponsoring of cigarettes or tobacco, but Philip Morris re-entered the sport last October through its scientific research subsidiary and branded Ferrari cars with its "Mission Winnow" logo.
The logos were featured on Ferrari livery during the Japan Grand Prix in October, sparking an investigation by Australia's communications regulator over whether TV broadcasts of the race breached its ban on tobacco advertising.
The state government of Victoria, which is home to Melbourne city where the race is held, was likewise probing the controversial branding.
It was not clear if the logo would also be removed from Ferrari cars, drivers' helmets and outfits for the upcoming Grand Prix.
There was no immediate comment from Ferrari or Philip Morris.
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation said in a statement Tuesday it would "work closely and productively" with F1 stakeholders and the state government "to develop an appropriate outcome" on the issue.
The lure of advertising from the tobacco industry has increased in recent years as F1 teams struggle to meet their budget requirements.
In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March, the team name was changed from "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow" to just "Scuderia Ferrari".
The FIA is opposed to any advertising or sponsoring of cigarettes or tobacco, but Philip Morris re-entered the sport last October through its scientific research subsidiary and branded Ferrari cars with its "Mission Winnow" logo.
The logos were featured on Ferrari livery during the Japan Grand Prix in October, sparking an investigation by Australia's communications regulator over whether TV broadcasts of the race breached its ban on tobacco advertising.
The state government of Victoria, which is home to Melbourne city where the race is held, was likewise probing the controversial branding.
It was not clear if the logo would also be removed from Ferrari cars, drivers' helmets and outfits for the upcoming Grand Prix.
There was no immediate comment from Ferrari or Philip Morris.
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation said in a statement Tuesday it would "work closely and productively" with F1 stakeholders and the state government "to develop an appropriate outcome" on the issue.
The lure of advertising from the tobacco industry has increased in recent years as F1 teams struggle to meet their budget requirements.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sooryavanshi: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Rule the Roost Next Eid
- Bappi Lahiri Says Ranveer Singh Would Be the Perfect Choice to Play His Younger Self in His Biopic
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results