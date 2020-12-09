Ferrari Sign 14-year-old Australian To Academy

Ferrari have signed 14-year-old Australian James Wharton to their young driver academy with a drive in Formula Four on offer.

He will have to wait until he turns 15 however, the minimum age for the category.

The Daniel Ricciardo fan from Bundoora, Victoria, won the Ferrari Academy’s Scouting World Finals against five other youngsters from around the world in an evaluation camp at Maranello.

“He has considerable natural speed and he combines this with the ability to listen and put into practice the advice he is given,” said Academy head Marco Matassa.

“His level headed and positive attitude, his ability as a team player and his cheerful nature make him particularly suitable for motor sport.”

The academy has seen several young drivers progress to Formula One, the latest being Germany’s Mick Schumacher whose father Michael is a seven-times world champion and Ferrari great.