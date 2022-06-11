Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Emerges Fastest in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Second Practice

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has emerged the fastest in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice to claim a lead ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Leclerc will enter the qualifying as the most probable to clinch the pole position.

But Lewis Hamilton’s misery seems to be unending as the Mercedes driver’s poor form continued at the Baku street circuit as well. After offering a stunning show at the Spanish GP it was expected that Mercedes will improve their performance but that does not seem to be happening as Hamilton and George Russell failed to pull off anything significant. Notably, Russell had finished the race in Barcelona at the third spot as his teammate Hamilton managed to find his name in the fifth position.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez appears closest to giving a strong fight to Leclerc. The Mexican did lead in the opening practice session but Leclerc fought back in the FP2 by claiming a quarter-of-a-second lead. Perez will be hoping to keep up his good show at the Azerbaijan GP after earning a sensational victory at the Monaco GP.

Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen who secured the third spot at the Monaco GP had to tackle with a shaky rear wing in the opening practice session. The 24-year-old driver did script a strong comeback but that was not enough to overcome his teammate Perez.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” Verstappen said as per Independent.

“It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little,” Verstappen further added.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso finished fourth as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz appeared as fifth-ranked.

Red Bull’s brilliance in the current season is evident from the overall standings as two of their drivers are in top-three. Red Bull driver Verstappen currently finds himself at the top spot in the standings with 125 points along with four wins and five podiums. His teammate Perez is at the third spot with 110 points in his kitty. Second-placed Leclerc has so far bagged 116 points, two wins and four podiums.

