FIA Approves 'Driver's eye' Helmet Cam For All F1 Racers in Upcoming 2023 Season

Formula 1 is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and keeping in line with their cutting-edge innovation, F1 has introduced another major innovation that could change the landscape of F1 broadcasting.

The Helmet Cam or the ‘Driver’s Eye’, which was first seen during the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix is now set to become a norm.

FIA have reportedly officially approved the helmet cam for all 20 drivers for every race at the upcoming 2023 F1 campaign.

Over the years F1 have introduced graphics and other new additions such as the F1 TV to bring the fans closer to the pits however, the Driver’s eye would give viewers a never-seen-before experience from inside the beasts racing at breathtaking speeds.

Fernando Alonso was the first driver to drive his Alpine through Eau Rouge giving his fans a unique perspective through his Bell-branded helmet and since then a couple of other drivers have also used the cameras on multiple instances.

For the upcoming 2023 campaign, however, Formula 1 is set to introduce the ‘Driver’s eye’ for all the racers.

GOOD NEWS: The FIA has officially approved the helmet cam for all 20 F1 drivers to use at every race this upcoming season 🔥pic.twitter.com/4oSEY4bLyo— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 23, 2023

According to a tweet from Joe Pampliano, FIA have approved the use of a helmet cam for every driver in every race from the upcoming season.

Earlier, Giuliano Duchessa also reported on Twitter that Formula 1 had reached an agreement with Racing Force Group, an organization with is an industry leader in motorsports safety.

It was reported that the two parties had agreed upon a deal that would see the Racing Force Group supply the Helmet Cam to all drivers and helmet suppliers.

The ‘Driver’s eye’ is a micro camera approved by the FIA which has a diameter of 8 millimeters and it weighs just 1.43 grams.

Accordo tra Racing Force Group e #F1Il ‘Driver’s Eye’ (la microcamera omologata FIA che ha 8 millimetri di diametro e pesa 1,43 grammi) quest’anno sarà disponibile per tutti i piloti e tutti produttori di caschi sulla griglia @formu1a__uno pic.twitter.com/cnCvxLydCq— Giuliano Duchessa (@GiulyDuchessa) January 23, 2023

Previously, the Helmet Cam featured only on Bell Helmets, which was the sole property of Racing Force Group.

However, F1 had to sign a deal with the company to ensure that all the drivers can have the Helmet Cam installed without having to switch to the Bell Helmets.

The new innovation would give the viewers an extraordinary immersive picture of how the driver sees the racing tracks in real time.

Plenty of unique broadcasting footage would be available during the upcoming 2023 F1 campaign should all the 20 drivers try out the Helmet Cam.

