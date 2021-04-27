FIA Approves Sprint Qualifying: Here's Everything You Need to Know about F1's New Format

Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) on Monday issued a statement confirming that a 100 km Sprint Qualifying would replace traditional session qualifying at three Formula One Grand Prix events in 2021. Ahead of the introduction of the new Sprint Qualifying format; here is everything you need to know:

Format

In Sprint Qualifying, the F1 drivers would race flat out from the start line to finish without any break. The race would be run over 60 miles (100km) and it would be last for 20 to 30 minutes.

Grading

The top three drivers would be awarded points. The winner will get three points, two points for second place and one who finishes last. The winner will get a trophy in Parc Ferme, however, no podium ceremony would take place.The podium honour will remain the privilege of the top three in the main Grand Prix event, which will take place on Sunday.

It must be noted that there won’t be any changes in the showpiece event as the Grand Prix will take place in the traditional format of the Game.

Media and Guests

FIA has approved the presence of media and guests on the grid, similar to non-Covid times for the Grand Prix. However, the national anthem and other such moments will be unique to Sunday’s main race.

The qualifying event

The qualifying event – a one-hour session, divided into three segments – is still going to be a crucial part of the show. However, it has been shifted to Friday to give the first day of track action much-needed seriousness.F1 is planning to shift the session later so that fans can enjoy it.

Tyre rule

Only soft tyres will be permitted in the event, giving teams a free hand to start Sunday’s race on any compound.

Practice

Two practice sessions will take place during weekends. Both practice session would be one hour long.

Rule for wet conditions

If FP1 or Qualifying would take place in wet conditions, then the teams would be allowed to uses an additional set of intermediates tyres. However, they would have to return the used tires before the start of the Sprint Qualifying.

And if the Sprint Qualifying will be held in wet conditions, then the teams can replace their one set of used or intermediate tyres with a new set.

Keywords: F1, FIA, Sprint Qualifying, Formula 1

