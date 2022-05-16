FIA Ban on Jewellery for the Right Reasons, Says Grand Prix Drivers Association Chairman Alex Wurz

The standoff between FIA and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has dominated most racing tabloids this season.

As the British driver stays steadfast on his stance regarding the wearing of jewellery citing the personal freedom of athletes, the international racing body seems to be clamping down on the ruling on grounds of driver safety.

Former driver and Grand Prix Drivers Association chairman, Alex Wurz, who has an invested interest in the safety of the drivers more than anything else said that the move by the FIA was for the right reasons as they promote the safety of the participants and set a good example for young fans watching around the world.

The long-standing rule pertaining to jewellery and safety undergarments during race days has been pushed to the forefront of this year’s Formula One campaign with the FIA taking a stronger stance on the issue.

Hamilton was instructed to remove his jewellery before the race, but, the Brit said that he had no plans to remove the accessories saying most of it was welded in and he had to chop it off in order to remove it.

He showed up to the Miami presser swathed in a range of accessories that included 3 watches, 8 rinds, 2 earrings and 4 necklaces and sent the sporting world into a frenzy.

Wurz, who has the well-being of the drivers as his highest priority, explained how he felt that the precautions taken by the FIA were for the right reasons, however, he also feels that the governing body could have enforced the ruling in a manner that was less confrontational.

“It is a rule for the right reasons,” said the former McLaren driver Wurz.

“I would have probably liked a slightly different approach of how to deliver the message," voiced the GPDA chairman.

Hamilton mentioned that he had been wearing his ornaments for the better part of 16 years of his racing career and also undergone several imaging procedures without having to remove his adornments. He even went as far as to say that he did not mind signing a waiver taking responsibility in case of a crash.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem mentioned that he expects Hamilton to be a role model for fans worldwide and abide by the ruling that aims at protecting drivers from burns and injuries.

The president also said that Hamilton will be fined if he continues to sport his accessories during the time of the race at the upcoming Monaco GP.

