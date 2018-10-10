English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIFA Announces Global Strategy to Boost Women's Football
FIFA announced a new global strategy for women's football on Tuesday in an effort to create revenue streams and increase grassroots participation.
(Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
FIFA announced a new global strategy for women's football on Tuesday in an effort to create revenue streams and increase grassroots participation.
FIFA said in a statement that it would work closely with member associations through workshops and special initiatives to "encourage female empowerment" through football.
"The women's game is a top priority," FIFA's secretary general Fatma Samoura said.
"We will work hand-in-hand with our 211 member associations around the world to increase grassroots participation, enhance the commercial value of the women's game and strengthen the structures surrounding women's football to ensure that everything we do is sustainable and has strong results."
FIFA said it would look to double the number of female players to 60 million by 2026 and ensure all member associations have developed "comprehensive women's football strategies" by 2022.
The sport's governing body also hopes to broaden female representation in their regulatory framework, with at least one third of FIFA committee members to be women by 2022.
FIFA said in a statement that it would work closely with member associations through workshops and special initiatives to "encourage female empowerment" through football.
"The women's game is a top priority," FIFA's secretary general Fatma Samoura said.
"We will work hand-in-hand with our 211 member associations around the world to increase grassroots participation, enhance the commercial value of the women's game and strengthen the structures surrounding women's football to ensure that everything we do is sustainable and has strong results."
FIFA said it would look to double the number of female players to 60 million by 2026 and ensure all member associations have developed "comprehensive women's football strategies" by 2022.
The sport's governing body also hopes to broaden female representation in their regulatory framework, with at least one third of FIFA committee members to be women by 2022.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...