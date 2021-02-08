FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending European champions Bayern Munich will start their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a semifinal clash against Al Ahly at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Doha on Monday night. They come into this match after a 1-0 win Bundesliga clash on Friday night against Hertha Berlin.

Egyptian side Al Ahly, on the other hand, have played one game in this tournament. The African champions beat defending Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail 1-0 in the quarterfinal and now, they are ready to go into one of the biggest clashes in their history.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich game is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 pm IST.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of the match, Al Ahly have no injury concerns. They could go in with a similar team to the one that beat Al Duhail in the last match.For Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez and Alexander Nubel have not been named in the squad for this tournament, as they are all recuperating from their respective injuries.

Al Ahly possible starting line-up: Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul; Hamdy Fathi, Amr El Solia; Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Magdi, Taher Mohamed; Walter Bwalya

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Douglas Costa, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 11:30 pm IST on Monday, February 08, at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich match?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich can be followed on the FIFA social media channels.