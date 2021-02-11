FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

European champions Bayern Munich will take on Mexican side UANL Tigres in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan. Bayern played their semifinal in difficult circumstances as they did not have any time to rest after arriving in Qatar. They are now looking to win their sixth trophy under coach Hansi Flick.

Mexican giants Tigres beat Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras 1-0 in the semifinal with a penalty from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL game is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 pm IST.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL: Team News, Injury Update

For Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez and Alexander Nubel were not named in the squad for the tournament.

UANL Tigres, on the other hand, will be without Nicolas Lopez as he has tested positive for COVID-19, and continues to recover from the virus.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso,Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

UANL Tigres possible starting line-up: Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Carioca, Jesus Dienas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL kick-off?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL match will kick off at 11:30 pm IST on Thursday, February 11, at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

What TV channel will show the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL match?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL fixture?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL can be followed on the FIFA social media channels.